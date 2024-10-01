'I lost everything': Sen. Scott tours Helene storm surge damage in Charlotte Co.

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — As clean up from Hurricane Helene continues in Charlotte County, government officials are urging anyone who qualifies to take advantage of assistance programs available to them.

Helene caused an unprecedented storm surge to flood low-lying areas of Charlotte County, including parts of the City of Punta Gorda. According to the city, approximately 300 homes and 60 businesses sustained water damage in the storm.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on Helene recovery efforts in Charlotte County:

“I lost everything": Helene clean up continues in water damaged Charlotte County

Some residents in the Harbor Belle RV Resort in Punta Gorda lost nearly everything they owned in the flood.

“Since I’ve been here, about ten years, we’ve never had this much water,” said Elaine Titus, who’s home was breached by the water. “Personally, I will look to rebuild, because I love it here, I love this park. They are doing everything they can for us.”

Hurricane Ian was nothing like the storm surge we got from Helene,”Alisia Miller. “I lost everything, everything.”

Fox 4. Neighbors Elaine Titus and Alisia Miller embrace during an interview with Fox 4.

Owners of the property have waived the month's rent and have been busy trying to restore electricity and plumbing while the residents sort through their belongings. Fox 4 spoke with President Andrew Fells as he was handing out water and sandwiches to affected residents.

“We are focused on bringing in additional team members and equipment for clean up so it's quicker and more efficient,” said Fells. “And trying to find out what exactly we can do to help out each and every resident that's here the best we can, that’s kind of been our goal for the last 72 hours.”

Senator Rick Scott and Congressman Greg Steube toured downtown Punta Gorda with local officials after Hurricane Helene.

On Tuesday afternoon, government officials including Senator Rick Scott and Congressman Greg Stuebe toured some of the city’s businesses that are closed for flood repair, telling business owners and residents that assistance is available.

“FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) has a variety of grant programs primarily for homeowners that have lost their homes or are out of their homes because of water,” said Sen. Scott. The SBA (Small Business Administration) has a loan program either for homeowners or businesses. We are going to make sure the federal government does their part.”

To apply for FEMA assistance, CLICK HERE. To apply for SBA assistance, CLICK HERE.