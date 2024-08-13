Hurricane Charley 20 years on and the Pub that wouldn't close

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Charley made landfall in Southwest Florida as a category four hurricane 20 years ago, leaving devastation in its path.

Punta Gorda was hit particularly hard as Charley made its way up the peace river, after initial forecasts predicted it would make landfall farther north in Tampa Bay.

Watch Fox 4's Charlotte County Community Correspondent Alex Orenczuk report on the 20 year mark since Hurricane Charley made landfall:

Hurricane Charley made landfall in SWFL 20 years ago

“It was too late for us to move, so we just stayed inside,” said Kevin Doyle, the owner of the Celtic Ray Public House in downtown Punta Gorda. “We were drinking pints and throwing darts then we heard the roar coming for us and our big glass windows shaking.”

Doyle and his son and co-owner Max Doyle recall taking shelter inside the bar and waiting out the storm. When the storm passed it had caused extensive damage to the area.

“We stepped outside and there was debris everywhere, trees, lines down, no street signs, no traffic lights,” said Doyle. “We didn't even know where we were.”

Charlotte County. Kevin Doyle stands in front of the Celtic Ray Public House after Hurricane Charley.

According to the National Hurricane Center, 15 people died in the storm and approximately $15 billion dollars in damage was done.

Although the pub sustained severe damage, it never closed, and became a centerpoint for displaced people to gather.

“Our beer was still cold and our phone was still working, so people came together and got together to help the people that they could,” said Max Doyle.

Charley’s path of destruction left piles of debris where schools, homes and businesses once stood. The storm destroyed much of Charlotte High School and forced students there to attend classes at rival Port Charlotte High School while repairs and portable classrooms were brought to the CHS campus.

Charlotte County. Damage to Charlotte High School from Hurricane Charley.

“The roof part of the front of the three story building was just off,” said Hannah Wotitzky, who was starting her junior year at CHS at the time. “Pirates and Tarpons having to unite in one place, but looking back on it it was interesting because it signified really the whole community uniting and helping on another.”

Florida would get hit with hurricanes Frances, Ida and Jean before 2004 was over, causing over 45 billion dollars in damage according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.