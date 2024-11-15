Herald Court Centre businesses question Punta Gorda over failed flood protection

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Herald Court Centre is a staple in Punta Gorda.

However, businesses that use the city-owned building are still shut down weeks after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"For business owners trying to survive, and this is our living, and our passion is business, hearing people say, 'Maybe we'll address that next month,' was just shocking and devastating," said Owner of The Refindery Market Dawn Viggiano.

Victoria Scott Dawn Viggiano showed FOX 4's Victoria Scott the inside of her business after the hurricanes.

Viggiano rents space out of the building.

She told FOX 4's Victoria Scott the biggest reason she can't re-open is because the city didn't put up its floodgates before Helene.

"The result was two feet of water – dirty, murky water within our businesses," she said.

So, Victoria started asking the city questions. She went to the assistant city manager to ask about the floodgates.

"They were not put up before Hurricane Helene because we did not anticipate that that hurricane was going to be a direct hit," said Punta Gorda Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert.

However, Viggiano said the floodgates are only part of the problem.

She told Scott she wasn't happy that the city was still charging the businesses rent. She also said there was almost no communication from the city.

"Instead of them reaching out to us, we're the ones pushing it and asking for answers," Viggiano said.

Viggiano credits Victoria for her help.

“I feel like for us, Victoria, your help was quintessential. I think it really made the difference for us to be able to move forward and be heard.”

Viggiano said she started getting quick responses from the city.

She and her husband requested four months of rent abatement.

Reichert said those months will be discussed at the next council meeting.

"I believe that we'll have all the information that we'll need for the next city council agenda. That will be November 20 at 9 a.m. at the Military Heritage Museum," Reichert said.