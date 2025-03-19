GOING FORWARD: Punta Gorda City Council approves immigration enforcement

PUNTA GORDA, Fla — There was no controversy in Punta Gorda.

On Wednesday, every city council member voted to approve the city entering into a partnership with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, to allow police officers to take on immigration enforcement duties.

Police Chief Pam Smith said officers will not take part in immigration raids or go into schools and churches to search for people. She told city council they will only take part in illegal immigration enforcement during regular policing duties.

The City of Fort Myers came under fire earlier in the week because it's city council voted 3-3 on the same measure. Powerful politicians from the governor to the state attorney general criticized the vote and called for the council members who voted against it to be removed from office.

Maria Lara, President of Charlotte County’s League of United Latin American Citizens, told Fox 4 that giving city officers these powers could lead to racial profiling and civil rights violations.

“This is outside the auspices of what the city police should be doing in every sense of the word,” said Lara. “I think that raises the question of racial profiling, and I think that is definitely a risk in this context.”

During public comment at Wednesday's meeting, about a dozen residents spoke out against the measure.

