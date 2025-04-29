FWC issues citations for charter captain in viral Punta Gorda boat rage video

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A charter boat captain who was arrested after a viral video of a confrontation on the Peace River in Punta Gorda is now facing additional citations from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The video, recorded on April 1, and posted to social media has since been viewed millions of times. It shows Horner in an argument with a 22-year-old fisherman on the Peace River, with Horner becoming increasingly aggressive. Later, Horner is shown boarding the younger fisherman’s boat, where police say Horner grabbed the fisherman.

"I'm the best charter captain you will ever meet," Horner can be heard saying in the video moments before boarding the other fisherman's boat.

Horner was arrested on April 4, on a burglary with assault or battery charge, which he has since pleaded not guilty to. He was released from custody on a $20,000 bond.

FWC investigators have now cited Horner with three citations including improperly displaying his vessel’s registration and careless operation of his vessel.

Additionally, FWC investigators found Horner to be operating without a valid saltwater charter license during a separate incident on March 29, just days before the viral confrontation.

The report from FWC indicates investigators found probable cause to also charge Horner with harassment of a fisher and unlicensed charter operations, but court records show those charges have not yet been filed.

Initially, Horner was represented by attorney Scott Weinberg, but later filed for indigence and a public defender. On Monday, court records show Horner retained private counsel in Benjamin Abdulnour.

Horner is expected in court on May 5.

