FRESH FISH: Fishermen's Village will welcome a new restaurant in September

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda will be getting a new restaurant in September, aiming to serve the freshest fish available, while paying homage to the fishing industry that shaped the city, and Charlotte County.

Lee Richardson, who owns Leroy’s Southern Kitchen and Bar, and his business partner Michael Wright, are set to open Leroy’s Fish Shack. For Richardson, who was born and raised in Charlotte County, opening a restaurant that reflects the history of the area was a dream of his.

“Commercial fishermen in the 1900’s used to catch their fish and bring it to Fishermen’s Village which back then was called the Punta Gorda Fish Company,” said Richardson. “So, we want to bring that history back to Fishermen’s Village.”

Teaming up with Wright, an expert fisherman, the pair plans to serve locally sourced fish that will be unloaded from a boat directly into the restaurant.

“The freshest fish,” said Wright, “No middle man, straight from the boat to your plate, that's our goal.”

According to Margeaux McCarthy, a leasing advisor with SVN Commercial Partners, who handles leases at Fishermen’s Village, the new restaurant fills a vacancy left by the Village Fish Market.

“We are really excited that Leroy’s submitted an offer because we feel like that is the most authentic Charlotte County you can get, and we want to display that at Fishermen’s Village” said McCarthy.

Leroy’s Fish Shack is expected to open in September.