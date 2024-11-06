Florida recreational marijuana amendment falls short

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Floridians made their voices heard by voting no to legalizing recreational marijuana in the Sunshine State.

Amendment 3 failed to reach the 60% voter approval it needed to pass.

It would have permitted adults 21 and older to buy and use marijuana for non-medical purposes.

The amendment would have also set strict limits on how much weed people could legally carry at once.

For example, the amendment states up to 85 grams of marijuana or five grams of marijuana concentrate can be legally carried.

Medical marijuana dispensaries won’t have the green light to sell weed to recreational users.

The amendment also prohibited being under the influence of marijuana when operating a car, train, boat, or plane.

FOX 4 Community Correspondent Victoria Scott spoke to a Charlotte County resident who told her the strong odor made him vote against it.

“I’ve been on the beach where people are smoking, and it makes it very hard to stay," said Dennis O'Brien. "It’s a very offensive smell, and it makes people uncomfortable. I moved here from Chicago where you can’t drive down the street without the smell of burning marijuana next to you.”

Around 56% of voters approved it.