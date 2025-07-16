Florida Highway Trooper injured in DUI crash, FHP says

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reports that a trooper was injured in a crash involving a DUI charge, last week.

On Tuesday, July 8, troopers said they tried to stop a pickup truck on NB I-75 by the Charlotte County line. Troopers said the driver was going 100 MPH, but the driver refused to stop for troopers.

They believe he then intentionally hit the trooper's car, causing the trooper to lose control into the shoulder.

The Florida Highway Patrol trooper has minor injuries, according to FHP.

Meanwhile, the truck driver continued to leave with a disabled right front tire, according to FHP. Back-up troopers eventualy stopped him at Tuckers Grade.

Kevin Reardon was charged with DUI, aggravated fleeing, and aggravated battery.