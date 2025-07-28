Florida Fish and Wildlife investigating two weekend boating incidents in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A day on the water in the Charlotte Harbor turned dangerous on Saturday, as Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers responded to two serious boating incidents.

FWC said a 25-foot center console boat carrying five people crashed into a piling near Alligator Reef, west of the Alligator Creek outlet on Saturday evening.

According to FWC, the boat was being operated by a 37-year-old man from North Port. All five occupants, three adults and two children, were injured in the collision. Two people were airlifted to the hospital, while the other three were treated by EMS and taken by ambulance.

FWC has not released the extent of their injuries and says the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Earlier that same day, firefighters with Charlotte County Public Safety and several other agencies responded to a separate emergency in Turtle Bay, where a fishing boat caught fire.

Charlotte County Public Safety. A fishing boat caught fire in the Turtle Bay area of the Charlotte Harbor on Saturday.

FWC says that fire left one person with minor injuries and the boat destroyed. That case is also under investigation.

