First death warrant of new year signed for Charlotte County murderer

PUNTA GORDA, Fla — Governor Ron DeSantis signed the first death warrant of 2025 on Friday, for the man convicted of killing a Punta Gorda couple in 1997.

James Ford has been on death row since 1999, when he was found guilty of killing Greg and Kimberly Malnory. The couple was found near a vehicle outside of a sod business in Punta Gorda. Their toddler child was found alive in the back seat of the vehicle.

Ford was also convicted of sexual battery and child neglect.

His attorney has until January 27 to appeal the warrant for his execution.