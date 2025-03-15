Watch Now
Fire crews respond to fire at Punta Gorda Residence

Charlotte County Public Safety
Fire crews responded to a fire at a residence in Punta Gorda
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Charlotte County Fire and EMS responded to a residential fire on Baynard Drive in Punta Gorda.
According to fire crews, two homes were impacted by the fire and are now uninhabitable.
There was one minor injury from the incident.
A cat in one of the homes also did not survive.
The fire has been deemed accidental and the cause has not been determined.

