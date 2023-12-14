Final witnesses in manslaughter trial of woman charged with killing Charlotte County Deputy

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Trial is underway for Cassandra Smith, the woman accused of killing Charlotte County deputy Christopher Taylor in a car crash where prosecutors charged her with DUI.

The full charges include DUI manslaughter, Refusing to submit to a DUI test following a suspended license, Vehicular homicide, and two counts of DUI damage to property or another person. She could face 30 years if the court finds her guilty.

Victoria Mazy was first to the stand Thursday morning. She was the 911 dispatcher who handled Smith's call. The jury, Smith and her family, along with Judge Shannon McFee, were able to listen to the 911 call from November 2022.

On the call, Smith said, “I think I may have killed a person,” and “I’m pretty sure I just killed somebody.” When the 911 dispatcher asked her the make and model of her car she laughed and said, “I have no idea, it’s a rental.”

Mazy, the dispatcher was one of the witnesses on the stand. She said it is common to have to encourage callers to focus because they’re in traumatic situations. However, she says, this call required much more redirection than she normally has with 911 callers.

“I just need to go take my anxiety meds right now because I’m pretty sure I killed somebody," Smith said as Mazy was trying to inform her to turn on her hazard lights and ask other questions about the scene.

Jurors were also able to watch video of Smith purchasing a Four Loko about a half hour before the deadly crash allegedly involving her and Deputy Taylor. Smith's receipt was matched to her card number and a photo of it was presented to the court showing her purchases at RaceTrac located at 12621 Goldenwood Drive in Fort Myers. When the alcoholic beverage was found at the scene, it was reportedly still cold.

The homicide investigator, Trooper Matthew Sill, who came to the scene said an alcoholic odor came from Smith’s mouth when he spoke to her.

“She had the bloodshot eyes, the thick tongue, slurred speech, she was very carefree... not the typical response you get from someone involved in a crash like that, she definitely had signs of impairment," he said.

Smith's blood sample came back at .258 both times it was sampled, more than three times the legal limit. It was taken for the first time this night about four hours after the crash.

Smith kept a subdued demeanor in court. A member of her family cried when the 911 call was playing.

Closing statements are expected Friday.

