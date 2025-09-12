FHP: Semi-truck crash blocks I-75 lane, injury reported

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is warning drivers about traffic delays on Interstate 75 South after a semi-truck crash left one lane blocked and at least one person injured.

Two crashes happened at mile marker 159 on I-75 South on Friday morning, where the left lane remains blocked due to the incident involving a semi-truck/trailer, FHP said.

Troopers said the two accidents are separate, but at the same location, though FHP is only handling one of the incidents. At least one injury has been reported, but officials have not released details about the severity or number of people hurt.

The cause of the accidents remains under investigation.

Drivers are advised to use caution and expect delays in the area while crews work to clear the scene.