FEMA representatives canvass Charlotte County; help people apply for assistance

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — FEMA representatives in Charlotte County are canvassing neighborhoods hit hardest by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, while helping residents apply for assistance after the storms.

“Our mission is to go door to door and let residents know that if they had any type of damage, that they can apply with FEMA,” said Bella Carrasquillo, Disaster Survivor Assistance Specialist.

Carrasquillo said the crews will help sign residents up for assistance, which takes about 10-15 minutes and help answer any questions about assistance the residents may have.

“A lot of people think because they had damage from Helene, they can’t apply for assistance from Milton,” said Carrasquillo. “But they can qualify for both. If they are homeowners they can apply, if they are renters they can apply, so it's not limited. If you have insurance, you can apply.”

Carrasquillo also said that it's common for applications to be denied, but simple fixes or additional information can help approve the application. She said it's crucial to read every correspondence with FEMA very carefully.

“If you get a denial letter, please read it thoroughly,” said Carrasquillo. “We have a lot of people that just read the first line that says you’re denied, but if you look a little bit further it will give you a reason. Some reasons are as little as us needing your ID, so if you send your ID we can move it along.”

Residents who see FEMA officials in their neighborhoods should ensure they have their official FEMA ID badge with them.

Anyone who needs assistance filing an application, or wants to speak with an in-person FEMA representative can head to FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center located at the South County Regional Park in Punta Gorda at 670 Cooper St.