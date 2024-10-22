FEMA direct housing not yet available for displaced residents in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Charlotte County Emergency Management, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has not yet approved direct housing for displaced people after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“Direct housing has not been approved yet from FEMA, although I certainly would anticipate it with the level of major and destroyed we have in our community,” Patrick Fuller, Director of Emergency Management told Charlotte County Commissioners on Tuesday morning.

According to the County, the latest building damage survey numbers are as follows:

HELENE:



MINOR 1059

MAJOR 2034

DESTROYED 19

MILTON:

MINOR 2098

MAJOR 2509

DESTROYED 236

Without housing from FEMA, some people who lost their homes in the storms will be without a place to live. FOX 4 spoke with Willie Nunn, a Senior FEMA Official who said that direct disaster relief housing is in the works.

“I know that the federal coordinating officer and the state coordinating officer for Florida, they are working on that right now,” said Nunn. “They are going over the requirements, like how many folks are we talking about, what are the options for direct housing and making sure they make the correct choices. So, I can say as we speak I know they are working right now to either request that or to try to get approval.”

