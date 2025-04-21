"Even on Easter, we're ready," say firefighters after brush fire in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — One firefighter was hospitalized after a brush fire on Easter in Punta Gorda, according to Charlotte County Public Safety.

Crews said around 11:30 in the morning on Sunday, Charlotte County Fire & EMS crews were sent to a brush fire on Ridgewood Court in Punta Gorda.

The fire was sparked by a lawnmower backfire on an empty lot.

Dry conditions make it easy for fires to start and spread quickly, Charlotte County crews said. It spread to about 15 acres due to the warm, dry, and windy conditions, crews said.

Damage was limited to one fence and one shed. No residents were injured. One firefighter was transported for heat exhaustion.

Crews were helped by Florida Forest Service - Myakka River District and the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.