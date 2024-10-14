PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — After being flooded in Hurricanes Helene and Milton, businesses in downtown Punta Gorda are working to get back on track.

Both hurricanes brought several feet of water and muck into businesses along Marion Ave., with Milton bringing the most flooding of the two.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on businesses cleaning up in Punta Gorda after Helene and Milton:

DRYING OUT: some Punta Gorda businesses are recovering faster than others

“We had everything boarded up and sandbagged and tapped and still the water found its way in,” said Alina Cosman, owner of HipNotique Boutique. “It was much lower with Helene, but the second time [Milton] really got us. Anything we thought we would save by putting it up on higher ground this time got wet as well.”

Cosman told Fox 4 that for small business owners, cleaning up after a hurricane is more than just mopping the floor. She said the reality of trying to clean, communicate with her landlord for repairs, and apply for assistance is a logistical nightmare.

Fox 4. Alina Cosman, owner of HipNotique Boutique speaks with Fox 4 while cleaning out her store.

“There’s a lot of fuzziness about where and how to get help, and how long it would take, and what it is we need to file exactly and where to go,” said Cosman. “In the midst of the drama, I mean you’re mopping, it's hard to think about going online and spending hours trying to figure it out.”

On top of losing thousands of dollars in merchandise, Cosman said she isn’t sure if she should be looking for a temporary place to move her business while repairs are made, and her landlord hasn’t informed her (or neighboring stores in the same plaza) of what’s going to happen to the building. With the season around the corner, she said she needs to find a way to operate as soon as possible.

“Every day we are closed affects us,” said Cosman. “I’d say we make 80-90% of our money in season. We lose traction, we lose that walk by traffic and that business, you lose somebody coming to discover you if your store is closed and someone else is already up and running, so it's a bigger impact than people realize.”

Cosman said she doesn't know when her store will reopen.

Other downtown businesses, like the Celtic Ray Public House, are already back to serving limited items. The Ray’s outside seating area and bar are open for business after the section was thoroughly cleaned, according to owner Kevin Doyle.

Doyle told Fox 4 that Milton brought in over three feet of water in the pub. He said the inside will need several repairs including new drywall, something he had just finished replacing after Hurricane Helene.

Fox 4. Kevin Doyle said the surge water from Hurricane Milton reached over the bar at the Celtic Ray Public House.

“It was completely dried out and we were ready to go, all we needed to do was paint, and then Milton came along,” said Doyle. “It was very disheartening but the show must go on.”

Doyle and the Ray have been through several hurricanes, always managing to make repairs and reopen relatively quickly after a storm. He said the pub, a favorite for locals and visitors, isn’t going anywhere.

Fox 4. The Celtic Ray Public House is already back to pouring pints after Hurricane Milton, although its kitchen is closed.

“Somebody asked me, have you ever thought about moving the pub somewhere else? I said no it’s too damn heavy,” said Doyle.

For local businesses struggling to recover from two major hurricanes, the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce has put together a list of resources available here.

Additionally, Florida Commerce will be assisting with applications for Small Business Emergency Bridge Loans at Punta Gorda Chocolate and Wine starting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 15.