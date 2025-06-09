Driver dies after Jeep crashes into canal in Punta Gorda

Florida Highway Patrol says a car has crashed into a canal and one person has died.

It happened around 3:30pm Monday afternoon on Oil Well Road and I-75.

Our crew caught the moment the car was pulled out of the water.

It appears to be a black Jeep Cherokee. The hood and the front window were smashed in.

FHP says they are still investigating at this time.

We will keep you updated when we learn more.

This is the third crash into a body of water in less than a week.

Three people have now died as a result of these crashes.

