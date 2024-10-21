DISASTER RELIEF: FEMA Recovery Center opens to help residents rebuild after hurricanes

PUNTA GORDA, Fla — FEMA’s newest Disaster Recovery Center is now open in Charlotte County, offering much-needed support for those hit hard by recent hurricanes by helping people navigate the recovery process.

After back-to-back hurricanes - Helene and Milton - FEMA says centers like this are a lifeline for a community struggling to recover. With so many assistance programs available, Troy York says having someone guide you through it all makes a big difference.

“Every individual’s loss in one of these incidents is particular to them, so the programs are designed to meet most every need. In particular, the need for housing - you know, temporary housing, temporary shelter,” said York.

Austin Schargorodski Troy York, FEMA Media Representative

At this center, people can apply for disaster aid, get loan assistance through the SBA, and access resources from FEMA and other agencies. To speed things up, York suggests bringing your ID, proof of residence, and records of losses like photos or receipts.