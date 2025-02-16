PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — As of late Saturday night, there was no word yet what exactly happened on the road near the US-41 bridge, that inspired someone to start shooting.

Deputies did say road rage fueled the gunfire, which continued into the city limits of Punta Gorda.

Punta Gorda's Community Correspondent Alex Orenczuk got a tip on the incident shortly after it happened and immediately began checking it out.

Click to see the law enforcement presence on the scene and locking down the bridge shortly after the incident:

DEVELOPING: Road rage fueled gunfire near US-41 bridge and on into Punta Gorda

Deputies reported that no one was hurt, and that "all parties were accounted for."

FOX 4 also heard reports of the types of vehicles that may have been involved; we're still working to independently confirm that information with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

As of late Satuday the investigation was still active, and more information was expected at a later time, per an agency spokesperson.