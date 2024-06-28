Demolition of Waterfront Hotel in downtown Punta Gorda to start July 8

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Interior demolition of the Waterfront Hotel and Suites in downtown Punta Gorda is set to begin on July 8.

During Wednesday's Punta Gorda Code Enforcement Board meeting, Derek Rooney, an attorney representing the property owner Amer Asmar said the internal demolition and asbestos abatement will begin July 8.

"We are looking to begin mobilization July 8," said Rooney.

The hotel, located at 300 W Retta Esplanade, has been closed since Hurricane Ian. The building has sat vacant and deteriorating on the city's Harborwalk, and has faced several delays in the demolition process.

Andy Cunningham. The Waterfront Hotel and Suites has sat vacant on Punta Gorda's Harborwalk since Hurricane Ian.

Rooney mentioned that Asmar would be appealing the city's parking lot demolition requirement as there are plans to build a new location on the property.

"Demolition requirements of the city require that we demolish the parking lot as well, said Rooney. "We are actually designing site plans for a new hotel facility, and some of those site plans may be able to reuse the parking lot. So, we will be taking that appeal to the city council to allow that to stay."

Fox 4 has requested more information from Rooney about the new hotel construction, but have not received a reply yet.