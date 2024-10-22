PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Demolition of the Bayfront Center in Punta Gorda, which has been closed since Hurricane Ian, began on Tuesday morning.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on the demolition of the Bayfront Center:

Demolition of Punta Gorda's Bayfront Center begins

The initial building on the city's Harborwalk was constructed in the late 1950’s before expanding. It served several community organizations including the YMCA.

The building was severely damaged in Hurricane Ian in 2022 and fell under FEMA’s 50% rule. It was initially scheduled for demolition on Sept. 23, but a permit issued delayed the start as did Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

According to the City of Punta Gorda the “Bayfront Activity Center Advisory Committee identified future water dependent and non-water dependent uses for a facility to replace the Bayfront Activity Center and evaluated a number of locations. At this time a new location, funding for the project or timeline have not been identified.”