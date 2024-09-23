DEATH INVESTIGATION: Punta Gorda teen killed during attempted robbery

PUNTA GORDA, Fla — Grapefruit Lane in Punta Gorda was blocked off with squad cars and a Mobile Command Unit truck on Sunday because of an active death investigation.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said an 18-year-old was shot and killed after he tried to rob a 17-year-old boy.

Just before 11 p.m. Saturday night, deputies said they rushed to the Grapefruit Lane and Sunkist intersection after a report of a shooting. David Stoll lives up the street and said he was shocked to see this outside his front door.

“I’ve been here since 2014 - never seen anything like this happen and hopefully it stays that way,” said Stoll.

Austin Schargorodski David Stoll, Punta Gorda resident.

Deputies said 18-year-old, Lianaal Jean and his girlfriend, Alyssa Villa, had invited the 17-year-old over to their house with plans to rob him.

“Lianaal had pulled out a firearm to rob the subject, but then the 17-year-old boy pulled out a firearm of his own in what appears to be self-defense, striking and killing Lianaal,” said Sheriff Prummell.

Austin Schargorodski Sheriff Prummell, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

Then, deputies said the boy took off running and tossed the weapon away. But, they said there’s no threat to the public since they were able to find and detain him.

However, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for the weapon he used before any charges are filed.