Dean's South of the Border announces it will close its doors in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Dean's South of the Border, a staple in downtown Punta Gorda for more than three decades, will close its doors permanently on July 6.

The Stainton family announced the closure on social media, saying they plan to throw one last celebration on their final day of business.

announced the closure on social media, saying they plan to throw one last celebration on their final day of business

The statement said in part:

"After 30+ unforgettable years, it's time to say goodbye. For three decades, you've welcomed us into your lives — celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, first dates, quiet mornings, and countless meals in between. We've been honored to serve you, laugh with you, and grow with you," the family wrote in their announcement.

Dean Stainton told Fox 4 the decision to close was partly related to hurricane recovery from last year's storms.

The family has faced significant weather challenges over the years. They lost their original Dean's location in downtown Punta Gorda to Hurricane Charley in 2004, and their other restaurant, Hurricane Charley's, to Hurricanes Ian and Idalia.

Dean's South of the Border. Statement from the Stainton family.

"What began as a dream turned into a family — not just among our staff, but with every one of you who pulled up a chair and shared a moment with us," the statement said.

The restaurant is inviting customers to visit during their final days to share meals and memories before they close.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.