A First Responder Dive Team Challenge is underway at Babcock Ranch. There are many different skills they're honing, such as search and recovery. In this challenge, they're locating a submerged plane and rescuing fake bodies.

Watch the action here:

Collier County Sheriff's Office hosts First Responder Dive Team Challenge

"There's relayed events where they have to find their way using their compass underwater," CCSO Sheriff Bill Prummell said.

Friday morning dozens of first responders put on their wetsuits not only to grow skills, but also to fundraise. Proceeds go to the Florida Sheriff Youth Ranches, a non-profit that helps kids stay out of trouble and plan for successful futures.

Maria Knapp is the president.

"If kids had a warm stable home, then perhaps they would not slip and slide into juvenile delinquency," she said, when explaining their programs.

The challenge is not over. Saturday morning they're back at it. The event is open to the public at Founders Square in Babcock Ranch. It starts at 8 a.m.

"There's going to be more displays out here, there's going to be food trucks, a lot of fun for the kids," Prummell said.

The event also helps first responders from different agencies get acquainted with one another, ahead of working together in real crisis.