COLD CASE BREAK: DNA identifies Charlotte County victim from 2002

PUNTA GORDA, Fla — Charlotte County investigators are closer to solving a murder case from 2002.

After more than 22 years, they now know the name of the man who was killed.

Monday, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office announced that DNA technology identified the remains of a man found in the bushes on the side of Zemel Road as Alejandro Narciso Lago.

Investigators say Lago was last seen in Miami in November of 2001. His mother reported him missing in December of that year.

But at this point, investigators are not sure why Lago was in Charlotte County.

"Finding out why he was in our county could be crucial to finding his killer and bringing them to justice," Sheriff Bill Prummell says. "If anyone has any information, even the tiniest detail can be a critical piece of evidence."