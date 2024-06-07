Charlotte County Utilities: "1 million additional gallons of water used per day"

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Charlotte County Utilities Department has an important message to share to its 70,000+ customers.

"If we don't get the word out now, our residents will be impacted," said Charlotte County Utilities Public Relations Manager Caroline Wannall. "We may have to adjust our pressures and our flows to keep up with the demand, and that's when our residents will really notice."

Department officials told Charlotte County Community Correspondent Victoria Scott that water conservation is a priority.

They said they noticed an uptick in daily water usage compared to this time last year.

"Compared to last year, we're seeing an average of a million gallons more of usage per day, especially in our west county area," Wannall said.

She told Scott a lot of it has to do with irrigation.

However, there's a solution you can follow to save water.

"If your address ends in an even number, you are asked to irrigate on Thursdays and Sundays," Wannall said. "If your address ends in an odd number, on Wednesdays and Saturdays."

Timing falls before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m.

There are also ways you can be mindful of water usage indoors.

"You know, making sure you run a full dishwasher," Wannall said. "Making sure you adjust your loads for laundry. Little tips can make a big difference."

The Southwest Florida Water Management District is under a Modified Phase 1 Water Shortage Order due to dry conditions.

County officials said the area has enough water.

However, the ability to keep the pressure up is a potential issue Charlotte County Utilities is carefully monitoring.

You can find more information on water conservation by clicking on this link.

