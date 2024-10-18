Charlotte County Sheriff's Office investigating death in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's office is currently investigating a death on Turbak Drive in Punta Gorda.

The Sheriff's office says it's an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public at this time.

Around 7pm deputies closed down the street that is near HW 17 on the very north east side of Punta Gorda. It's near Arcadia road north of Shell Creek.

We've reached out to the Sheriff's office for more information. They say "The investigation is in its infancy and detectives are working as we speak."

We will keep you updated as we learn more.