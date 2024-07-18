Charlotte County Republican Party holds Trump rally to show support after assassination attempt

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The recent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump is bringing local Republican groups together to support him.

The Charlotte County Republican Party held a Trump rally at the foot of the U.S. 41 Bridge in Punta Gorda Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the party told Charlotte County Community Correspondent Victoria Scott they're not surprised by what happened last Saturday when a 20-year-old man opened fire and tried to kill Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.

The shooter killed one person and wounded others, including the former president.

"You had been hearing it from people that they wouldn't rule it out because of all the malicious and vitriolic statements, particularly aimed at [Trump,]" said Chairman of the Charlotte County Republican Party Bill Abbatematteo. "People have to tone it down."

"Our world went down completely," said Trump rally attendee Jacob Mccarthy. "I think 100% it should go up no matter what, but we should try. It's sad."

Trump is at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee where he is slated to speak Thursday.

Scott reached out to the Charlotte County Democratic Party to get its side on the attempted assassination.

The chairman of the party Dawn Mann said, "Concerning the shootings at former President Trump's rally: the Florida Democratic Party and Charlotte County Democrats do not, have not, and will never support or condone political violence."

Scott also asked Mann about Trump's Vice President pick JD Vance.

Mann said, "Americans now have a choice between two starkly contrasting visions for our future: the Biden-Harris ticket focused on uniting the country, creating opportunity for everyone, and lowering costs; or the Trump-Vance ticket whose harmful agenda will take away Americans’ rights, hurt the middle class, and make life more expensive – all while benefiting the ultra-rich and greedy corporations."