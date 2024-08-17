Charlotte County Major Crimes Unit investigating a shooting in Deep Creek neighborhood

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — One person was shot Saturday morning inside a home on the 200 block of Seasons Drive in Punta Gorda near Deep Creek Boulevard just after midnight.

The Charlotte County Major Crimes Unit was at the home throughout the day on Saturday.

Sheriff's office officials told FOX 4 that all parties are accounted for, and the injured individual was transported to an area hospital for medical attention.

CCSO says the investigation remains active. However, the incident is confirmed isolated to the residence and there is not a threat to the public.

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell released a statement:

“As always, I thank our community for their understanding as my detectives work to determine exactly what happened. Sometimes this takes time, which works against us when the rumors begin to swell. I want to remind everyone that, if there were anything at all that could be considered a threat to you, we would certainly share that immediately. This incident is isolated, and I ask that you keep the injured person in your thoughts as they receive medical treatment.”

