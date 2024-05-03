Celtic Ray owners move forward with plan to build boutique hotel in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — After delays, the owners of the Celtic Ray Public House say they are moving forward with their plan to build a boutique hotel across the street from the pub.

The Celtic Ray is a staple in Punta Gorda’s downtown - providing a lively, authentic Irish pub often coupled with live entertainment.

Fox 4. The Celtic Ray Public House is located at 145 E. Marion Ave. in downtown Punta Gorda.

Co-owners of the Celtic Ray and father/son team, Kevin and Max Doyle, announced the project in Dec. 2024. The Doyle’s said their plan is to build a six-story, 65 room hotel with an English pub and brewery inside across the street from the Celtic Ray.

“We’re going to have a very unique boutique hotel, another pub, our own brewery and our own coffee roaster,” said Kevin Doyle. “We’re very excited.”

“We’re excited and very happy to have huge support, huge support with the town,” said Max Doyle.”Everybody is excited.”

Fox 4. A bartender at the Celtic Ray Public House pours a pint of Guiness.

The construction of the hotel has faced delays. Initially, construction was expected to break ground in March 2024, but the Doyles said the timeline has been pushed back to the end of the year.

“We should be breaking ground in the last quarter of this year,” said Kevin Doyle.

Despite the delays, the Doyles said the construction site, currently used for overflow parking, will be fenced off next week. The hotel is expected to open by 2026.