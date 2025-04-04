PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A disturbing video of a charter boat captain harassing a young fisherman in Punta Gorda is going viral, and the incident is being investigated by authorities.

The video was posted to Facebook by 22-year-old Gage Towles, showing him fishing alone on his boat near the US-41 bridge in Punta Gorda. In the video, charter Captain Brock Horner, of Tarpon Coast Fishing Charters, drives his boat near Towles and begins questioning him about his use of lights.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on a viral video of a charter captain harassing a young fisherman:

CAUGHT ON CAM: Punta Gorda boat rage video goes viral

Horner accuses Towles of not turning on his boat’s safety lights earlier that day before dawn, to which Towles responds that he did, and that another boater near the bridge was the one with their lights off.

Then, in the almost five minute exchange, Horner gets closer and closer to Towels boat, both yelling profanity back and forth, before Horner is heard declaring that he’s “the best charter captain you will ever meet,” and boarding Towles’ boat. Several other men were on Horner’s boat at the time.

Towels apologizes and says "I'm just a kid."

As of Thurday night, the video received more than 8.5 million views, and tens of thousands of interactions. People criticizing Horner have posted their reactions to the video online, including other charter captains, fishing companies, and even local Jiu-Jitsu instructor Spencer Mumme who challenged Horner to take his anger out in the gym.

“I won’t punch you, I probably won’t need to, but when you tap out or you go to sleep you’re going to have to apologize to that kid,” Mumme said in a video.

The Punta Gorda Police Department, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and United States Coast Guard have stated the agencies are investigating the incident.

"The event has garnered significant attention on social media, and we are receiving numerous calls to dispatch requesting that the department take action. Please do not call to report this situation; it is currently being investigated by both the Punta Gorda Police, FWC, and the US Coast Guard. Additional calls to our dispatch could slow our response to situations that require immediate attention."

Punta Gorda Police Department.

A spokesperson for USCG also provided Fox 4 with a statement.

"The Coast Guard is investigating the incident. The Coast Guard has authority and jurisdiction over merchant mariner credentials. Enforcement actions for violations can range from civil penalties to suspension or revocation of a merchant mariner credential. We also work with our state and local law enforcement partners regarding incidents between U.S. citizens if there is a nexus to non-federal charges."

USCG Spokesperson.

According to the North Port Fire Department, one of the men on Horner’s boat may have been a city firefighter. Another man posted an apology video to @scootdaddyangling, claiming he’s a photographer and was on the boat with Horner.

Offline, Captain Coby Leahey told Fox 4 that Horner’s behaviour makes him cringe.

“When I was watching, I was almost kind of embarrassed for him yelling out he’s a charter captain this and that, making us look bad,” said Leahey. “The whole video is very cringey.”

Charlotte County fishing legend, Fishin’ Frank, told Fox 4 that boat rage is a common occurrence, it's just not as widely experienced as road rage.

“I wish I could say it's uncommon,” said Frank. “But the circumstances of this one with the boats and jumping back and forth and the hollering and the greatest captain in the world, that’s kind of sending it a little viral.”

Florida Fish and Wildlife who is also investigating the incident sent this response:

"The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is aware of a boating incident that occurred on April 1 near the Barron Collier Bridge in Punta Gorda. The FWC, Punta Gorda Police Department, and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating this incident. This is an active investigation, and no further details are available, we will provide an update when we are able to do so."

They also provided these boating tips:

