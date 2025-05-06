PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The charter captain at the center of a viral boat rage video in Punta Gorda has entered a written plea of not guilty to one count of burglary with assault or battery.

Brock Horner did not appear in court for his arraignment on Monday, where Judge Lisa Porter presided over the brief proceedings.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on Brock Horner's arraignment:

Captain in the viral Punta Gorda boat rage video arraigned in Charlotte County

According to State Attorney's Office, the charge against Horner is punishable by up to life in prison.

He was arrested after a heated confrontation with another boater on the Peace River in Punta Gorda, captured in video footage that has since gone viral online.

Investigators say Horner boarded the other boater's vessel before grabbing the boater, which led to his arrest.

Florida Fish and Wildlife has also cited Horner for careless operation of his boat, improper registration, and operating without a saltwater charter captain's license.

Scott Weinberg. Statement from Brock Horner's former attorney Scott Weinberg.

Horner was initially represented by attorney Scott Weinberg who released an apology statement on Horner's behalf. Horner then filed for a public defender before hiring private attorney Benjamin Abdulnour as his counsel. He was released on a $20,000 bond.

Horner is expected back in court on June 10.

FWC issues citations for charter captain in viral Punta Gorda boat rage video

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.