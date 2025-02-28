Burglary suspects run to the back of the county jail before being tracked by K-9s to Cheney Brothers trailer

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested four men from Tampa after they say the group came down to rob a business in Punta Gorda for a second night.

At approximately 1:30am on Thursday, a Charlotte County deputy was patrolling ABC Supply Company on foot when he noticed a truck and people on the property.

According to a news release, as the deputy approached the building the deputy said he could hear voices inside and one of them shouted "Policia!" The four men ran to a pickup truck and parked within the fenced area.

The Sheriff's office says the deputy ran back to his patrol car and asked for backup.

As more deputies responded, the suspects fled on foot, and unknowingly ran to the back of the Charlotte County Jail property.

K9 units were dispatched and one of the dogs K9 Zoe tracked three of the men through water, woods, and over a fence of the Cheney Brother's trailer lot to one trailer where the men were hiding inside. The K9 Rico took over.

CCSO burglary suspects run to cheney brothers and hide in a trailer

The Aviation Unit caught it all on tape.

SEE THE CHASE BELOW:





“I want to say how much I appreciate these individuals running directly to the Jail… it really makes the commute a lot easier for my deputies. Seriously, though, when criminals come to Charlotte County thinking that we aren’t paying attention or we’re just not anticipating their nonsense, they learn quickly that is not the case. I thank my deputies and our fellow law enforcement partners for their coordinated efforts in catching these suspects immediately.” Sheriff Bill Prummell

The Sheriff's office says the men confessed to the burglary and all four had come from the Tampa area to commit the crime, knowing that the business would be easy to hit again after a previous nights burglary.

All four men were placed under arrest and charged with Burglary and Resisting without Violence.

ABOUT K9 ZOE:

Exactly a month ago the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said that K9 Zoe will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

"K9 Zoe’s vest was sponsored by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Copper, Charlotte County, EOW 8/13/23”. Delivery is expected within ten weeks." The sheriff's office said.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., is a charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions at, www.vik9s.org.