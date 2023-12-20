Boil water notice continues for areas in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The City of Punta Gorda says a precautionary boil water notice is stil in effort for the following areas:



Colony Point Dr.

Via Paloma

La Mancha

Don Quixote

Sancho Panza

N Marion Ct.

Ponce de Leon Pkwy.

Vivante is affected as well as Points West and Solamar and the condos at the end of Colony Point.

The city advises residents to boil water used for cooking or drinking.

A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient, or you can use bottled water.

Plan to boil water for up to the next three days, the city says.

Call Utilities at 941-575-5088 or 941-575-3339 if you have any questions.