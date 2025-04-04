BOAT RAGE BACKLASH: Wrong Brock, a different charter captain catches heat

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A video showing an altercation between charter boat captain Brock Horner and a 22-year-old fisherman in Punta Gorda has gone viral, being viewed millions of times, with thousands of comments calling for Horner to face legal action.

The video, taken on April 1, was posted to Facebook by 22-year-old Gage Towles, and shows him fishing alone on his boat near the US-41 bridge in Punta Gorda. In the footage, Horner, of Tarpon Coast Fishing Charters approaches Towles’ boat and begins questioning him about his use of lights.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on the fallout from the viral charter boat captain altercation video:

BOAT RAGE BACKLASH: Horner's attorney speaks out, wrong captain catches heat

Horner accuses Towles of not having his boat’s safety lights on earlier that morning before dawn. Towles responds by saying he did have his lights on and insists that another nearby boater was the one operating without lights.

During the nearly five-minute confrontation, Horner moves closer and closer to Towles’ boat as the two exchange profanities. Throughout the video Towles makes attempts to deescalate the situation. At one point, Horner declares himself “the best charter captain you will ever meet” and proceeds to board Towles’ boat.

The video has been reposted on several social media platforms, with thousands of people calling for authorities to take action against Horner for his behavior.

Criminal trial attorney Spencer Cordell told Fox 4 that in his opinion, despite the video that many found jarring, it's not until Horner boards Towles’ boat that he breaks the law.

“Obviously the behavior in the video is pretty egregious, it's pretty shocking, but sometimes being really rude and even saying or doing things that are really shocking, don’t necessarily rise to the level of criminal activity,” said Cordell. “If they do decide to charge a trespassing charge it is a misdemeanor, which is a criminal offense, it's not as serious as a felony but it is the kind of thing he could potentially be facing jail time for.”

The Punta Gorda Police Department, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the United States Coast Guard have stated the agencies are investigating. Towles also filed a police report the day of the incident.

On April 3, an attorney representing Horner released a statement that said Horner “sincerely apologizes to Gage, to Gage’s family and to anyone who was frightened or upset by what they saw.”

It also states that Horner’s “business has been destroyed, his reputation damaged, and his family - including his wife and mother - have been harassed and even threatened.”

The statement also mentions that Horner was severely injured while serving in Afghanistan, and sustained a traumatic injury in combat.

Scott Weinberg. Statement from the Attorney for Captain Brock Horner.

The fallout from the video has impacted other charter captains too. Captain Brock Wagner, who operates in the Everglades, told Fox 4 he’s been targeted by internet vigilantes mistaking him for Horner.

“I did have to send the wife out of town yesterday,” said Wagner. “I think people just wanted to reach out and yell at someone, so they decided to reach out and yell at me.”

Brock Wagner. Captain Brock Wagner.

Despite being caught in the crossfire, Wagner said the confusion has mostly cleared up now. He has posted on his business’ website and social media, making it clear that he’s not Horner and was not involved in the incident. He said he’s also received support from strangers online who are helping make the distinction.

“The fishing community has really just stepped up in an amazing fashion, there's just this huge effort by people that I don’t know, really trying to set the record straight,” said Wagner. “You know it's heartfelt, I'm just in awe.”

PREVIOUS REPORTING: