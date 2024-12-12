BIG LIFT: Punta Gorda removes boats from Gilchrist Park swept up from Milton

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A massive crane slowly lifted a boat in the air Thursday morning at Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda. Five boats washed up into the park from Hurricane Milton in October.

For two months, an orange fence closed Gilchrist Park off to the community.

People like Al Vacado said the damage could've been worse.

"A lot better than I expected it to be this time after having three storms," Vacado said.

Hurricane Milton hit the park in the heart of Charlotte Harbor hard. Trash that's still stuck in fences shows how high the storm surge got.

Five boats were swept on shore, including one on the tennis courts. The City of Punta Gorda said the state will pay for the cost of removing the boats.

City crews got to work early Thursday morning to take them out. Crews wrapped the boats with a thick rope to hold their weight.

Then, a giant crane lifted them up and placed them on a tow truck.

Vacado said, "It was really good to see it go cause the park will be back open, and all the people can come down here and enjoy themselves."

Other people joined him as they watched the crane lift the boats several feet into the air.

People, like long time Punta Gorda resident Glenn Forrest was one of them.

"I'm so happy to be honest. It needed to be done, desperately. So now that it's gonna be done, the locals will be happy again," Forrest said.

He said he went to the park at least twice a week when it was open and wished the city got to it sooner.

"I just wonder why we have to wait so long to move something that's obstructing the public? I just don't understand it," Forrest said.

Overall, he's just happy, his favorite spot in town is back.

Forrest said, "It's a unique atmosphere that you probably wont find any place else."

And this was a big lift, as the city continues to recover.