'BIG CHANCE YOU WON'T BE OK' Charlotte County Sheriff sends message to those choosing not to evacuate

PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County leaders say Hurricane Milton is forecasted to bring a potential storm surge of six to 10 feet, hurricane-force winds, and more.

FOX 4's Victoria Scott sat in on a news conference Tuesday afternoon to learn the latest from emergency management and the sheriff's office.

Charlotte County leaders urge residents to evacuate before Hurricane Milton makes landfall

Charlotte County is currently under a hurricane and storm surge warning. That's why county officials are urging residents to evacuate if they live in zones a, b, or any mobile or manufactured homes in Charlotte County.

Emergency management officials said there are currently two shelters open at Kings Way Elementary School and Harold Avenue Rec Center.

There is also a shelter at Babcock Ranch.

However, they said you don't have to go to a shelter.

You can go to a family or friend's home outside of an evacuated area.

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell says now is the time to evacuate.

Otherwise, it could be too late.

"If you stay, I pray to God that you are OK, but there's a big chance that you will not be," Prummell said. "I'm going to take a statement that one of my fellow sheriffs said to his citizens when Helene was knocking on their door. 'If you choose to stay, find yourself a permanent marker, write your name, date of birth, and next of kin on your arm so we know who you are and who to contact.' "This is not joke."

The sheriff also said first responders' lives will not be put in jeopardy to save yours if conditions get too dangerous.

