At presser, police announce felony arrest in viral Punta Gorda boat incident

PUNTA GORDA, Fla — At a press conference Friday, Punta Gorda Police announced that the fishing charter captain seen in a viral video jumping onto another man’s boat has been arrested and charged with a first-degree felony.

Watch the full press conference:

Brock Horner, of Tarpon Coast Fishing Charters, was arrested Thursday night in Port Charlotte. Police say he’s now facing a burglary charge for entering another boater’s vessel with the intent to commit assault or battery.

The confrontation happened April 1 under the Gilchrist Bridge and was caught on video. In our previous reporting, we showed you the video of Horner yelling at 22-year-old Gage Towles, accusing him of boating without lights earlier that morning.

Police say Towles tried to deescalate - at one point saying, “Please, bro, I don’t want anything to do with this” - but Horner jumps aboard, grabs his shirt, and demands an apology.

At the press conference, Police Chief Pam Smith said that moment - when Horner jumped onto the boat - was the turning point in the investigation.

Smith said officers reviewed video, interviewed witnesses, and determined there was enough evidence to file the felony charge. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and U.S. Coast Guard are also conducting separate investigations, which could lead to more charges.

Smith emphasized that “aggressive behavior like this will not be tolerated” and urged anyone involved in a waterway dispute to report it to law enforcement rather than taking matters into their own hands.

She also assured the public that Punta Gorda remains a boater-friendly city and that safety on the water is taken seriously.