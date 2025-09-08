AdventHealth to build new emergency department in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — AdventHealth says it is bringing emergency care back to Punta Gorda.

The company announced plans to build a new 24/7 emergency department off Jones Loop Road, near US-41. The move comes after the former ShorePoint hospital in Punta Gorda permanently closed in late 2024 following flooding from Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

AdventHealth announced it purchased that facility along with ShorePoint Port Charlotte, in Nov. 2024. Since the closure, patients in Punta Gorda have had to drive to Port Charlotte for care, adding 10 to 15 minutes farther for emergency care.

“Residents are very excited to have this new amenity in the city of Punta Gorda,” City Manager Melissa Reichert said. “We know it's a need. Our population is an older population, tends to have more health care needs, and this is a great addition to the city of Punta Gorda.”

Back in March, resident Jackie Evans told Fox 4 that she and her partner worried about the lack of access to care locally.

“He's older, and he has medical issues with his legs and me, I have grand mal seizures, and that's a big concern for the both of us," Evans said.

She added it was a concern for the entire community.

“There’s a lot of people in Charlotte County who are older than I am, and they need a hospital to go to, God forbid if something happened to them," Evans told Fox 4.

In a statement from AdventHealth, the company said the new emergency department will:

Provide 24/7 emergency medical care for Punta Gorda residents and visitors.



Help meet the needs of an older population that requires more healthcare services.

The statement also revealed that the building could be a first step in potentially building a full hospital in the city in the future.

“We want families in Punta Gorda and surrounding areas to feel confident that help is close by in an emergency. This new emergency department is the first step in a long-term commitment to bringing more health care services back home to this community.” Adam Johnson, president/CEO of AdventHealth Port Charlotte

The company has not released a timeline for construction or said what its long-term plans are for the shuttered hospital downtown.