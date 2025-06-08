A black bear in Punta Gorda? Police issue notice after sighting in Laishley Park

PUNTA GORDA, Fla — It's not exactly the catch Izaiha Baker expected to make when he went fishing before sunrise on Sunday morning.

But he caught video of a black bear walking in Laishley Park.

Click to see how close he got to the bear

Digital Laishley Park Black Bear.mov

You can understand his surprise. Laishley Park is right on the Peace River, in a residential area. And it's just steps away from downtown.

Hours after Baker saw the bear, the Punta Gorda Police Department put out a notice on social media. They said they were monitoring reports of black bear sightings within city limits.

"While sightings like this are uncommon in our area, they are not unheard of," the post says. "Bears will occasionally wander into residential areas while searching for food or exploring new territory."

Izaiha Baker Video shows a black bear in Laishley Park early Sunday morning

"Our officers are actively working to safely monitor and guide the bear back to its natural habitat," the post says.

The police department also posted the follow safety precautions:

• Do NOT approach the bear under any circumstances.

• Keep a safe distance and bring pets indoors.

• Secure trash, pet food, bird feeders, and anything else that might attract wildlife.

