30-day rabies alert issued for Punta Gorda area after raccoon bites man

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A 30-day rabies alert has been issued for a neighborhood east of Punta Gorda after a rabid raccoon bit a man Tuesday.

Hear from Charlotte County Animal Control:

Charlotte County Animal Control said the man saw what appeared to be a sick raccoon, got out of his car to pick it up, and was bitten on the finger. The animal later tested positive for rabies.

"We want to make sure you avoid any wild animals, any stray animals that look sick, that your animals are vaccinated especially in this area," said Brian Jones of Charlotte County Animal Control.

Residents within a one-mile radius of Washington Loop are being asked to avoid wild animals and ensure their pets are vaccinated.

Area Alert Boundaries:

Areas included in the alert to the east are, Hidden Valley Circle, Ridgeland Court, Trails End Drive, Palm Hammock Court, and all areas extending one mile east of Trails End Drive and Washington Loop Road



Areas to the West: including Grayfox Road and surrounding agricultural areas



Areas to the North: Sunset Road and Serene Boulevard



Areas to the South: Bronco Road, the Shell Creek Park community, and Hathaway Park

The last rabies alert in Charlotte County was issued in 2022.

