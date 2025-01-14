1 person dead, 1 injured in Port Charlotte house fire

Update 10:30 a.m.

Charlotte County Fire and EMS says firefighters have found the missing person's body, and the medical examiner will proceed with official identification.

The state fire marshal is still determining the cause.

Original Reporting

One person was injured and another person is still missing after a house fire broke out Monday evening on Poston Avenue in Port Charlotte according to Charlotte County Fire.

Charlotte County Fire says the scene is now a recovering operation as the fire is still burning and they look for a missing person. CCSO's K9 unit is also on their way to the scene.

Due to extensive material inside the home, firefighters had difficulty putting out the fire.

A couple in their sixties lives in the home on Ponston. The man was transported to the hospital, but the wife is still unaccounted for the county says.

Check out this viewer's video they sent to Fox 4 Monday night:

port charlotte fire

Charlotte County Fire arrived to the scene Monday night a little after seven, but the fire is still smoldering Tuesday morning.

The roof completely caved in. Furniture from inside the home littered the front lawn as firefighters continued to work on the fire.

The state fire marshal will arrive on scene to carry out the investigation.