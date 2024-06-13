Who would steal from a baby in the NICU? Charlotte Co. Deputies search for thief on a bike

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says someone stole donations that were being collected for the family of a baby who is in the neonatal intensive care unit.

In a Facebook post on Thursday morning the department posted, There's low, and there's "stealing donations for a baby in the NICU" low.

Deputies say the thief took about $2,000 in cash that was being collected at the Port Charlotte Metro Diner.

Investigators say surveillance cameras caught the person riding a bike away from the restaurant.

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says a man stole donations that were being collected for the family of a baby in the NICU

If you know who the person on the bike is, call the sheriff's office at (941) 639-2101.