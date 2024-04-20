When will a traffic light be installed in front of the Sunseeker Resort?

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — After the latest crash on US-41 near the Sunseeker Resort on April 18 left one person in critical condition, some residents in the area are calling for a traffic light to be installed.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle driven by a 66-year-old Port Charlotte man turned left off of US-41 into oncoming traffic, hitting a motorcycle driven by a 39-year-old man with a 23-year-old woman on the back of it - both from Port Charlotte. The driver of the motorcycle sustained minor injuries, while the woman was critically injured.

FHP Florida Highway Police narrative of the April 18 crash on U.S. 41 and Main Street.

Charles Paris told Fox 4 it was his niece who was involved in the crash.

He says she is being treated in the intensive care unit.

“She’s in bad shape,” said Paris. “People need to pay attention. Just pay attention.”

When the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office announced the crash on social media Thursday night, some comments inquired about when a traffic light would be put in the area.

"Whether the accidents occurred prior to Sunseeker or after, doesn't matter," said one comment. "Install a light NOW. The need is obvious."

"They need a light there," said another comment.

Fox 4 Deputies with the Charlotte County Sheriff's block traffic at the scene of the crash on US-41 near Main Street on April 18.

According to Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, a traffic light was supposed to be installed before the Sunseeker Resort opened, but because of delays it hasn’t been. He told Fox 4 that a traffic study done on the area suggested that a traffic light was not necessary, but officials decided one should be installed anyway.

Deutsch said he expects the traffic light to be installed by the end of the year, and that Sunseeker will be paying for it.