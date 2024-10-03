'WE ARE DESPERATE': Port Charlotte street still flooded after Wednesday storms

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Residents on Sistina Street in Port Charlotte are dealing with 7 inches of flooding after a Wednesday night storm dropped several inches of rain in 90 minutes.

The flooding comes just days after Hurricane Helene battered Southwest Florida's coast.

By Thursday morning, most roads in Port Charlotte had dried, but parts of Sistina Street near Aburto Lane remained underwater.

Deborah Nickerson, a long-time resident, said she was unable to leave for work due to the flooding. "My day moving forward, I'm not going to be able to go to the grocery store. That was my plan for today," she said. "But I just want it fixed — I don't want to lose my house," she added. "I lost my house during Hurricane Charlie," Nickerson added.

Nickerson has lived in the area for over 20 years and says the flooding issue has persisted. She says Wednesday’s rainfall caused more flooding than Hurricane Helene in September.

"This is what we deal with — with just a nuisance rain," she said. "You can see it was all the way up to here; that's the water line from last night," she explained as she pointed to the side of her house. "All the debris is still there," she added.

Nickerson says her belongings are safe for now, but she fears it’s only a matter of time before water reaches her home. She’s been in contact with Charlotte County over the years and believes they’re doing all they can.

However, with 4 to 6 inches of rain expected this weekend, she’s Nickerson is growing increasingly desperate for a solution.

"I'm at my dire situation right now. I need someone to do something," she said. "I don't care who, but somebody has to fix this," she added.

Fox 4 News reached out to Charlotte County regarding the flooding on Sistina Steet and they provided this statement:

"Flooding on Sistina is a result of runoff from the golf course. We had 4 inches of rain in about 90 minutes early yesterday evening. Most of the water has since drained, but there are several areas where there is still standing water, especially around the golf course."