SUV crashes into Port Charlotte diner, no injuries reported

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla — Shortly after 8:30 pm Thursday an SUV crashed into a diner in Port Charlotte.

According to Charlotte County Public Safety, they responded to Sweet's Diner at 2300 Tamiami Trail.

They posted the below photo of the crash.

You can see in the photo the car had hoped the curb and was completely inside the restaurant.

Charlotte County Public Safety says that there were no injuries and they are still investigating how it happened.

"Squad 12 responded to shore up the restaurant and the county building inspector came out to investigate the extent of the damage to the building." Said Charlotte County Public Safety in a facebook post.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's office says the business was closed at the time of the crash and there were no injuries observed.

"The crash scene is almost clear as we are awaiting the building inspector’s arrival to assess the damages sustained to the building. " said Sergeant David Musgrove,

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

We are working to confirm more details.

