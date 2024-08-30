Southern Technical College works to meet demand for surgical technologists

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Surgical Technology students at Southern Technical College in Port Charlotte could get up to two semesters of the program paid for through a scholarship, thanks to a $285,000 grant the school received.

According to STC’s Port Charlotte Campus Director Enrico Pucci, the grant was applied for and received from FutureMakers Coalition at Collaboratory for the SWFL Equitable Jobs Pipeline: Sustainable Partnerships for SWFL Workforce Initiative.

“Their goal is to up-skill our Southwest Florida labor market in allied health, medical and the traditional trades,” said Pucci. “This is going to be a gamechanger for the students in our area who would like to enter a field that is growing and productive.”

Surgical technologists assists surgeons in operating rooms. They prepare the sterile surgical field, pass and hold instruments during surgery among other responsibilities.

Pucci said the grant money will pay for up to two semesters of the two year Surgical Technology program, for approximately 60 students.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the surgical technology field will grow 5% from 2022-2032, faster than the average for all other occupations.

“Everyone that’s coming out needs surgical technology for whatever reason, post COVID it is in demand,” said Bradly Duren, Co-program Manager of Surgical Technology at STC.

Duren said not only are surgical technologists in demand, but the field has opportunity for growth into other positions as well.

“Surgical technologist is a great stepping stone into this field because it branches out to other areas,” said Duren.

Pucci told Fox 4 that there is a demand for surgical technologists in Southwest Florida, and the grant will help students be trained to meet that demand.

“We’re producing employees and career professionals that invest their time and effort right back into the community they come from,” said Pucci. “The real difference between our college and a four-year university is that we are targeting our students with hard skills that make them immediately employable.”

The only requirement to get the scholarship funds for the program is that students must live in Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry or Glades Counties. The Surgical Technology program at STC begins quarterly, with the next one starting Sept. 30.