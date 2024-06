PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla — A 23-year-old man was killed Tuesday night while he was riding his skateboard on US 41 in Port Charlotte, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the man was riding south bound in the bike lane, near Main St. when he was hit.

They say 47-year-old Brian Luis Arce hit the skateboarder from behind.

Florida Highway Patrol Florida Highway Patrol says this Brian Luis Arce hit and killed a skateboarder on US 41 Tuesday night, and kept driving

Troopers say Arce initially stopped and got out of his car, but then got back in and kept driving. He was arrested a short time later at a 7-11 on US 41.