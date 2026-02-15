Shots fired after fight outside Port Charlotte pub; no injuries reported

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Deputies are investigating an early morning shooting that followed a physical altercation outside a local pub in Port Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just after 2:00 a.m. to the 2600–2700 block of Tamiami Trail in reference to a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they located witnesses, victims, and video evidence showing a physical disturbance. Investigators determined the altercation began shortly after Paddy Wagon Irish Pub closed for the night and unfolded near a nearby food truck vendor.

During the fight, several shots were fired.

Authorities say no one was injured by the gunfire. However, injuries were reported among individuals involved in the physical altercation. One person was transported to a nearby hospital, treated for minor injuries, and later released.

Deputies also confirmed there was no structural damage to surrounding businesses as a result of the shooting.

At this time, no suspects have been identified or located. The scene remains active as CCSO Forensic Services and Major Crimes Units continue processing and collecting evidence.

Investigators say this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 941-639-2101.